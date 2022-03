Why Nordstrom Stock Skyrocketed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) soared 37.8% on Wednesday after the department store company reported encouraging results for its all-important holiday shopping season.Nordstrom's net sales climbed 23% year over year to $4.5 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 29. The retailer's revenue has almost completely recovered from its pandemic-related downturn.Sales are also beginning to rebound at Nordstrom Rack. Due to industrywide supply-chain bottlenecks, the company's off-price department store business has struggled to obtain enough inventory. Nordstrom Rack's sales also surged 23% from the year-ago period.