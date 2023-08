Why Nordstrom Stock Was Plunging on Friday

A pronounced decline in quarterly sales sent Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) investors heading for the exits on the last trading day of the week. The storied retailer's stock price was down by almost 8% in late-session trading on Friday, contrasting sharply with the 0.8% gain of the S&P 500 index.Just after market hours on Thursday, Nordstrom published those quarterly figures. These showed that the company's revenue fell by nearly 8% year over year to $3.77 billion. Net income veered in the opposite direction, rising by 9% to $137 million. That profitability filtered down into a per-share figure of $0.84 according to both GAAP and non-GAAP (adjusted) standards. Collectively, analysts tracking the retail stock were modeling revenue of $3.65 billion and per-share earnings of $0.44. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel