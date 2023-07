Why North American Construction Group Stock Is Surging Today

Construction and mining services company North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) reported strong growth, and the company also announced a deal that would greatly expand its presence in Australia. The company's shares are rallying as a result, up more than 30% on Thursday afternoon.North American operates one of the continent's largest fleets of hauling trucks, shovels, and mining equipment used in construction, mining, and energy extraction. The Alberta-based company earned 0.40 Canadian dollars per share on revenue of CA$193.6 million ($145 million) in the second quarter, significant growth compared to the CA$0.17 per share in earnings on sales of CA$168 million reported a year ago.The company attributed the growth to strong demand from oil sands regions. North American generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of CA$51.8 million in the quarter for a margin of 18.7%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel