Why Northrop Grumman Stock Shot Higher in July

Defense titans returned to growth mode in the second quarter, and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) was among the companies leading the charge.Shares of Northrop gained 11.1% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.Northrop Grumman is one of the world's premier defense companies, with a portfolio of aviation, space, and missiles that are sold to the U.S. government and allies around the world. But defense is a long-cycled business, and new programs can take years to generate revenue, creating a recent lull in Northrop shares.