Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.8%, Carnival had fallen 6.6%, and Royal Caribbean led the pack lower with a 7.2% loss.You can thank Vladimir Putin for all of the above.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading