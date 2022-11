Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's Thursday, and it looks like cruise ship stocks are cruising for another bruising. An ill-timed insider stock sale at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), combined with a negative analyst note, torpedoed shares of the U.S.-based cruiser -- and took shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) down with it.As of 11:05 a.m. EST today, shares of Carnival are sinking 3%, and Royal Caribbean is diving 4.3%. Norwegian investors, however, are taking the brunt of the damage this morning, as shares of the smallest of the three major publicly traded cruise companies dropped 7.8%.The story begins at Norwegian Cruise, where CEO Frank Del Rio was just reported to have sold off 4% of his company stock -- 58,072 shares -- in a million-dollar-plus transaction on Tuesday.Continue reading