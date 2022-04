Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Marriott International Were Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) were all up strongly Wednesday, with the travel stocks trading 6.2%, 4.1%, and 7% higher, respectively, as of 2:48 pm ET.While Marriott didn't report any material news, both Norwegian and Royal Caribbean put out press releases aimed at generating excitement over new cruises. Norwegian even announced its entry into the NFT business.However, it was likely that other factors were lifting these three stocks. During JPMorgan Chase's first-quarter earnings call, its CEO offered some highly positive commentary regarding consumer travel and entertainment spending. And Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) soared past revenue and earnings estimates when it reported on its most recent quarter.Continue reading