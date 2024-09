Why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Investors Were Winning This Week

Anyone up for a smooth cruise through the stock market? Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares were doing well across the past few trading sessions; according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence they had risen by more than 12% in value week to date as of early Friday morning. A price target bump by an analyst reflected the generally positive sentiment on both the cruise industry generally, and Norwegian individually.Before market open Wednesday, Mizuho prognosticator Ben Chaiken changed his fair value assessment on Norwegian shares, pushing it $1 higher to $26 per share. In doing so, he maintained his recommendation of outperform (in other words, buy). While that was hardly an earth-shattering change, it raised the differential between price target and current level -- the new target implies the stock has nearly 37% upside potential. The modest increase also obscures the fact that the stock is one of Chaiken's top picks currently.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool