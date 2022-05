Why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Popped 9.9% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) jumped by as much as 9.9% in early trading Tuesday after the company reported its first-quarter financial results before the market opened. Shares gave back some of those gains as the session progressed, and were up by 5.3% as of 3:15 p.m. ET. The Q1 results weren't all that impressive. Revenue of $521.9 million fell well short of the consensus estimate of $655 million, and its adjusted loss of $1.82 per share versus was worse than the expected loss of $1.73 per share. But the market is less interested in Norwegian Cruise Line's past right now. It's the future of the cruise industry that investors are focused on. Image source: Getty Images.