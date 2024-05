Why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Stock Was Tumbling This Week

Some investors just can't be pleased. That seemed to be the dynamic at work this week with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), whose stock was sinking this week despite quite a decent quarterly earnings report. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of early morning Friday the share price was more than 16% underwater week to date.Norwegian unveiled its first-quarter fundamentals Wednesday morning, and they featured dynamics most investors like. There were marked improvements on the top and bottom lines, with the latter beating the consensus analyst estimate. The company also lifted its net income guidance for full year 2024. The profitability picture was a bit different with the company's outlook for its current (second) quarter. Management is expecting to post a per-share net income of $0.32, which is only $0.01 above the collective analyst forecast.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel