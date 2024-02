Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Dropped 11% Last Month

Shares of cruise ship company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.2% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Cruise stocks weren't exactly popular during the month, and Norwegian is viewed by some as one of the riskier publicly traded cruise companies.For example, Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer downgraded his outlook for Norwegian stock on Jan. 5 while simultaneously upgrading his outlook for competitor Carnival. According to Investing.com, Politzer was looking at Norwegian's more modest upside opportunity and its relatively high debt load. Moreover, the company's execution hasn't been perfect.To this latter point, in its third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 1, Norwegian's management said that geopolitical conflicts were leading to higher cancellations and lower bookings for the upcoming fourth quarter. Consequently, the company expects to report an adjusted loss per share of $0.15 for the quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel