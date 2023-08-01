|
01.08.2023 19:01:07
Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Fell Today
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) were down 14% as of 11:28 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company released its second-quarter earnings report.The cruise ship operator is seeing healthy demand but is still in the process of cutting costs. As a result, management issued earnings guidance for next quarter that came in below the Street's consensus expectation, sending the stock down.Q2 revenue was a record $2.2 billion, up 33% compared to the same period in 2019. This comes on top of strong demand at other leading cruise lines. It's good to see these companies still enjoying a robust recovery from the pandemic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
