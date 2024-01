Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Jumped 31% in December

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) were cruising higher last month as the company benefited from expectations of lower interest rates from the Federal Reserve, bullish analyst notes, and a strong earnings report from Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 31%. As you can see from the chart, the stock's gains came during the first half of the month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel