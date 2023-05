Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Jumped Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) jumped as much as 10% Monday after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results. The stock remained higher by 8.5% at 2:15 p.m. ET. Today's bounce brings returns from the cruise operator's stock to almost 20% year to date.The quarterly period marked a sharp recovery for the business, with revenue of $1.8 billion compared to just $522 million in the prior-year period. Analysts expected $1.7 billion in revenue and a loss of $0.42 per share, according to FactSet Research.Norwegian reported an adjusted loss of $0.30 per share, but that outperformance wasn't the only reason the stock jumped. Investors liked what the company said about its second quarter, as well as the full-year profit outlook. Continue reading