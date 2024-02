Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Jumped on Tuesday

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) jumped on Tuesday after the cruise-ship company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Norwegian stock was up about 16%.The company technically reported mixed results for Q4. Revenue was ahead of guidance, whereas its net loss was a little more than expected.But this stock is soaring today because of the positive prevailing trends in the business. The cruise line can carry more cruisers now than ever (higher capacity), has full occupancy, average ticket prices are up, and onboard spending is up, as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel