Why Norwegian Cruise Line Was Riding a Rising Tide This Week

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) were cruising higher this week after the travel and tourism company delivered better-than-expected results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, showing that demand for its cruises remains strong.Norwegian edged out revenue estimates and offered better-than-expected guidance for 2024, showing that its recovery is expected to continue. As of Thursday's close, the stock was up 20% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Image source: Getty Images.