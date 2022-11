Why Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Rallied Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of major cruise-line stocks Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) were rallying today, up 4.1%, 3.1%, and 2.7%, respectively, as of 2:22 p.m. EDT.The above-market moves weren't hard to figure out. Norwegian reported its third-quarter results this morning, in which revenue and profitability exceeded analyst expectations and management offered an optimistic outlook on bookings.Norwegian reported a solid $1.6 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up many multiples of the paltry revenue from the year-ago quarter, when COVID-19 restrictions were still wreaking havoc on cruising.Continue reading