15.02.2022 18:40:20
Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today
Shares of several hopeful contenders in the COVID-19 vaccine market were trading higher as of 11:37 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. One factor behind their gains was likely the stock market's overall bounce on signs that Russia might be de-escalating the threat level with regard to its possible invasion of Ukraine. However, Ocugen also released the results of a new survey that could bode well for that company in particular, and Novavax as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
