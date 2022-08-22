|
22.08.2022 23:29:41
Why Novavax Fell Today Despite Its Sunny News
Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) Nuvaxovid vaccine against COVID-19 continues to rack up regulatory victories, but you'd never know that from the stock's performance on Monday. It fell by 2%, more or less matching the slump of the S&P 500 index on the day, despite a highly encouraging development on the regulatory front for the company and its jab.That morning, Novavax announced that Nuvaxovid had been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in individuals aged 12 to 17. This expands the vaccine's emergency use authorization (EUA) to cover that demographic; originally, the shot received its EUA from the American regulator in mid-July.In contrast to the vaccines that have been available on the U.S. market for quite some time, Nuvaxovid is a protein-based formulation, as opposed to one built on newer mRNA-based technology. The two leading vaccines in this country -- Spikevax from Moderna, and Comirnaty, developed by Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech -- are mRNA shots.Continue reading
