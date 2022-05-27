Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why Novavax Is Up More Than 18% Today
Shares of drugmaker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are up to the tune of 18.9% as of 2:11 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, thanks to a confluence of events that work in the company's favor.Chalk it up to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections that's too serious to be ignored.No, Novavax wasn't one of the early developers of a COVID-19 vaccine. But the company has continued to work on one all the same. Notably, its solution isn't rooted in messenger RNA (mRNA) that has caused some people to balk at the jab. Novavax's NVX-CoV2373, rather, is a more conventional protein-based option that should prove more palatable to individuals worried an RNA-based injection might cause unforeseen and irreparable physical harm. Although the drug has been approved in some overseas markets, Novavax announced on Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will consider NVX-CoV2373 as another inoculation option for the all-important U.S. market.Continue reading
