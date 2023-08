Why Novavax Stock Blasted 8% Higher Today

There's nothing like a surge in a deadly disease to encourage investors back into a noted healthcare stock. This dynamic benefited biotech Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) on Thursday.It was also on the back of one pundit's recommendation upgrade; together these factors sent the company's share price 8% skyward. That performance trounced that of the S&P 500 index, which essentially traded sideways.The latest COVID subvariant, Eris, is beginning to get significant coverage in the media. For instance, on the website of the TV news magazine Today, Eris was described as "sweeping" through this country. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel