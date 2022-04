Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two slightly encouraging pieces of news from vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) didn't prevent investors from trading its stock down on Thursday. The shares shed 1.5% of their value, essentially mirroring the performance of the S&P 500 index on the day. The first news item, and arguably the more important, is Novavax's announcement that it has submitted to expand the current conditional marketing authorization for its Nuvaxovid coronavirus vaccine in the European Union (EU). The company formally submitted its request to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the drug evaluator of the 27-country economic bloc.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading