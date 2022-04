Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) plummeted by 23.6% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock opened on Monday at $74.98 and rose to as high as $75 on Tuesday before it began to plummet. It sunk to a new 52-week low of $56.80 in the early afternoon on Thursday.Image Source: Getty ImagesIt's becoming clear that Novavax is falling behind its peers in its ongoing efforts to get an Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) for its COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot in the U.S.