|
20.04.2022 23:27:51
Why Novavax Stock Fell Today Even After Good News
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), the vaccine specialist whose stock has been quite a seesaw at times, saw its share price dip by nearly 2% on Wednesday. This was despite some good news in the clinical space announced by the company this morning.Novavax unveiled the initial results from a phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine. As the name implies, this is a blend of the company's NVX-CoV2372 (also known by the brand name Nuvaxovid) and its experimental influenza vaccine.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
