Why Novavax Stock Got a Boost Today

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up by around 8.4% on Tuesday morning as of 10:31 a.m. ET thanks to regulators at the European Commission ruling that the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for the biotech's coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid, could be expanded to include people between the ages of 12 and 17. The ruling clears the way for the jab to be administered to that demographic in the EU.This green light from regulators will likely enable the company to capture more revenue from sales to EU governments, who could be keen to purchase additional doses of the shot to inoculate their adolescent populations. As the first protein-based coronavirus vaccine to be commercialized in Europe, it'll also provide vaccine-hesitant parents in the EU with another option for their children, which might lead to a small increase in demand for doses. Continue reading