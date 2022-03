Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 3.2% higher as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday after rising as much as 9.2% earlier in the day. The gain came after the vaccine maker provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Monday.Investors weren't all that concerned with Novavax's fourth-quarter revenue of $222 million and net loss of $846 million. Instead, they were pleased with the company's 2022 revenue guidance of $4 billion to $5 billion.There were two especially notable points about Novavax's 2022 revenue outlook. First, the company expects to make most of the $4 billion to $5 billion this year from product sales instead of grants. Second, its guidance appears to be quite achievable.