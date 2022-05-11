|
11.05.2022 18:44:52
Why Novavax Stock Is Plunging Again Today
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were plunging for a second consecutive day on Wednesday and were down 14.1% as of 12:24 p.m. ET. Today's downturn is a continuation of a sell-off stemming from investors' worries about sales of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.The company missed Wall Street's estimates with its first-quarter results. It maintained its full-year 2022 revenue guidance of between $4 billion and $5 billion. However, it also noted that Gavi, an alliance focused on distributing COVID vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, is seeking to revise the number of doses ordered and the timing for shipment.There is a reason for concern about Novavax's ability to meet its 2022 revenue guidance. So far, the company hasn't received any orders from Gavi. Some countries are experiencing a supply glut of vaccine doses. Gavi's desire to change the terms of its deal with Novavax is a reflection of this.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
