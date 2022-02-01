|
01.02.2022 18:11:00
Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were rising 4.2% as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after the company announced on Monday that it had submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.Novavax's filing for U.S. EUA isn't as meaningful as actually winning authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine. However, it's nonetheless an important milestone for Novavax -- especially considering the long road the company has taken to get to this point.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
