Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big jump came after several positive developments for the vaccine maker.On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.On Wednesday, Novavax announced promising data for its prototype vaccine targeting the coronavirus omicron variant. The company followed up on Thursday with encouraging data for its combination COVID-19/flu vaccine candidate. Continue reading