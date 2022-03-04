|
04.03.2022 20:31:00
Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today
Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is down by 8% as of 1 p.m. ET Friday.What's causing investors to hit the exits today? Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
