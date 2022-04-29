Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were soaring 13.6% higher as of 11:03 a.m. ET on Friday. The big gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced plans to convene the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on June 7. The key focus of this advisory committee meeting will be to discuss the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) filing submitted by Novavax for its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.Novavax has experienced multiple delays and setbacks with its pursuit of a U.S. EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA's announcement signals that there could be a light at the end of the tunnel. The FDA hasn't seemed to be in a hurry with processing Novavax's EUA request. Some investors even worried that Novavax's EUA filing had issues that could cause yet another delay. Those worries should evaporate now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
