Why Novavax Stock Jumped Today

Shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up by more than 10.3% as of 11:01 a.m. ET today thanks to a well-received series of six presentations that the company's scientists gave at the Communicable Diseases and Immunisation Conference 2022 in Sydney, Australia.The company's talks and participation at the conference, which started June 20 and concludes today, are about topics like addressing vaccine hesitancy, safely co-administering combination coronavirus and influenza vaccines, and the efficacy of vaccine efficacy-boosting compounds called adjuvants, all presented within the context of Novavax's clinical data. Novavax explicitly states that the safety and efficacy data it's referencing in its presentations are not new to the public, so the market is not reacting to new information that might directly affect the revenue it can get from sales of its coronavirus jab.