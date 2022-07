Why Novavax Stock Lagged the Market on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It isn't easy being a Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shareholder. Seemingly every time the specialist vaccine company delivers good news about its business, the market is either indifferent or trades the stock down.That rule seemed to apply on Wednesday, as Novavax's shares fell by over 1% as the S&P 500 index floated marginally higher -- despite ostensibly encouraging news on the regulatory front.Novavax's positive news is that its NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine (also known by its brand name, Nuvaxovid) will find its way into many more arms across the Atlantic Ocean.Continue reading