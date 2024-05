Why Novavax Stock More Than Doubled Today

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are up 12% as of midday Friday following the release of the drugmaker's first-quarter results. It's not the report, however, driving the bulk of today's oversize gain -- it's the announcement made in conjunction with it.The company is partnering with fellow pharmaceutical company Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) to market Novavax 's COVID vaccine. The deal also opens the door to the development of a flu vaccine based on Novavax 's underlying science used to create its coronavirus jab.For the quarter ending in March, Novavax had $94 million in revenue and a loss of $1.05 per share. These numbers are an improvement on the year-ago loss of $3.41 per share, on $81 million in sales.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel