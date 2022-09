Why Novavax Stock Sank to a New 52-Week Low Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of beaten-down biotech Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are under pressure yet again. The vaccine developer's shares were down by 3.3% on average trading volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. For the year, Novavax's stock has now lost a staggering 79% of its value, and on Tuesday, it hit a fresh 52-week low. The stock has been locked in a downward spiral over concerns that its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid may fail to live up to expectations from a commercial standpoint. Unfortunately, these concerns appear to be reasonable. The long and short of it is that Nuvaxovid has consistently lagged behind Moderna's Spikevax and Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty on the regulatory front. And the public's concern about COVID-19 seems to be firmly in retreat, which is likely to lower the demand for these vaccines.Continue reading