12.07.2022 23:20:17

Why Novavax Stock Shot Higher Today

Apparently, Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) deal with the U.S. government to supply 3.2 million doses of its NVX-CoV-2373 coronavirus vaccines announced Monday was a precursor to the jab's authorization. A media outlet reported the following day that Novavax is on the cusp of winning authorization for the vaccine -- also known by the brand name Nuvaxovid -- and the company's shares promptly rose by nearly 4%.  In an article published early Tuesday afternoon, Politico.com wrote that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is going to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for CoV-2373 in the very near future. The article's sources, "two people with knowledge of the matter," according to Politico, say this could come as early as Wednesday.CoV-2373 is a protein-based vaccine. This is in contrast to the widely administered jabs made by Moderna and the partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech, which utilize mRNA-based technology to do their work. Both of those vaccine received their original EUAs in late 2020. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

US-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen pendeln letztendlich um die Nulllinie
Anleger in den USA nehmen zur Wochenmitte zum Teil Reißaus. Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mehrheitlich unverändert im Vergleich zum Vortag.

