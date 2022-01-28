|
28.01.2022 23:50:00
Why Novavax Stock Surged 14% on Friday
Any time there's a notable development with the coronavirus, shares of vaccine makers involved in the fight against it tend to rise. That, combined with the announcement of a new supply deal, helped push coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) to a nearly 14% gain on Friday.The deal is an advance purchase agreement between Novavax and Israel's Ministry of Health. Under its terms, the Middle Eastern nation will take 5 million doses of the company's NVX-CoV2373 and holds an option for 5 million more. The financial particulars of the deal were not disclosed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
