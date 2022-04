Why Novavax Stock Topped the Market on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market as a whole was a bit under the weather on Friday, with the S&P 500 index slipping by 0.3%. Happily for its investors, vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) didn't catch that bug; its stock rose by nearly 2% on the back of good news for its most important jab. That morning, Novavax announced that it and its manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India have been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine in Thailand. The EUA, which was granted by the Thai Food and Drug Administration, covers individuals at least 18 years of age.