Why Novavax Stock Was Down in the Dumps This Week

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) slipped as much as 23% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The COVID-19 vaccine maker missed earnings and revenue estimates for the fourth quarter, causing investors to sell off the stock once again. The share price is now down 90% over the past year after soaring as much as 2,000% during the beginning of its COVID vaccine rollout.NVAX data by YCharts.Continue reading