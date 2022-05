Why Novavax Was Tumbling by 12% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The coronavirus might be surging in various parts of the world, but this hasn't made coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) a compelling buy lately. Data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveal that the company's shares were down by just under 12% week to date as of Thursday's stock market close. Novavax has been somewhat of a perennial laggard in what was once a compelling race to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market. As fellow COVID jab developers like Moderna and the partnership of Pfizer and Germany-based biotech BioNTech were winning authorizations for their products from major regulators, Novavax was still getting its act together with formal submissions. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading