Why November Could Be a Huge Month for Cannabis Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis stocks have been hot buys in recent weeks on expectations of marijuana reform and potential legalization. Many companies are champing at the bit for the U.S. to fully open its doors -- especially Canadian-based marijuana producers, including Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth, which both see the U.S. market as central to their long-term strategies.But where those and other pot stocks go in the months and potentially years ahead could be determined in large part by what happens this month.Midterm elections take place next week in the U.S., and the results could drastically alter the outlook for the marijuana industry, at least in the short term. The Democrats, who are more progressive than Republicans and tend to be more in favor of legalizing marijuana, now control both the House and Senate.Continue reading