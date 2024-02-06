|
06.02.2024 00:07:44
Why Novo Nordisk Stock Crushed the Market on Monday
A major acquisition by its controlling shareholder pushed Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) U.S.-listed shares 4% higher on Monday. As a result of the deal, Novo Nordisk will acquire from that shareholder (Novo Holdings) three fill-finish sites currently operated by the acquisition target. The jump in Novo Nordisk's share price contrasted quite positively with the S&P 500 index's 0.3% slump for the session.On Monday morning, Novo Holdings revealed that it has entered into an agreement to take possession of healthcare contract manufacturer Catalent (NYSE: CTLT). The price of the all-cash deal is $63.50 per share, a nearly 17% premium to Catalent's closing price last Friday. That gives it an enterprise value of $16.5 billion. The transaction is expected to close toward the end of this year. Catalent operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities around the world; Novo Holdings is to sell three fill-finish facilities to Novo Nordisk. Two are located in Europe (Italy and Belgium, to be more precise) while the third sits in Bloomington, Indiana. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|110,50
|4,74%
|On
|27,17
|-1,91%
|The Market Limited Registered Shs
|0,23
|-4,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX schließlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Montag im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.