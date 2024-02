Why Novo Nordisk Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

A major acquisition by its controlling shareholder pushed Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) U.S.-listed shares 4% higher on Monday. As a result of the deal, Novo Nordisk will acquire from that shareholder (Novo Holdings) three fill-finish sites currently operated by the acquisition target. The jump in Novo Nordisk's share price contrasted quite positively with the S&P 500 index's 0.3% slump for the session.On Monday morning, Novo Holdings revealed that it has entered into an agreement to take possession of healthcare contract manufacturer Catalent (NYSE: CTLT). The price of the all-cash deal is $63.50 per share, a nearly 17% premium to Catalent's closing price last Friday. That gives it an enterprise value of $16.5 billion. The transaction is expected to close toward the end of this year. Catalent operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities around the world; Novo Holdings is to sell three fill-finish facilities to Novo Nordisk. Two are located in Europe (Italy and Belgium, to be more precise) while the third sits in Bloomington, Indiana. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel