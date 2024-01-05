|
05.01.2024 00:08:37
Why Novo Nordisk Stock Crushed the Market Today
A standout stock in the healthcare sector last year, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) isn't doing too badly so far in the embryonic days of 2024. On Thursday -- yet another gloomy day for the market when the S&P 500 index dipped by 0.3% -- the drugmaker's share price closed nearly 4% higher. Sparking that upbeat investor interest was news of a pair of research collaboration deals.On Thursday morning, Novo Nordisk divulged that it had inked new arrangements with two U.S. biotechs: Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA) and privately held Cellarity. The deals fall under a framework agreement with healthcare-focused investment firm Flagship Pioneering, which has stakes in both Omega and Cellarity. Under the terms of the arrangements, Novo Nordisk will collaborate with Omega and Cellarity on pre-clinical drug development. If their development activities are successful, the Denmark-based company could elect to conduct clinical trials on the candidate medications that come out of the collaborations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!