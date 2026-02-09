Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
09.02.2026 18:39:24
Why Novo Nordisk Stock Just Popped
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is taking investors on another rollercoaster ride.Last week, shares of the Danish pharmaceuticals stock tumbled as much as 27% on news that compounded pharmaceuticals firm Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) would begin selling its own version of Novo's new Wegovy GLP-1 weight loss pill for just $49 per month.Over the weekend, though, Hims announced it will in fact not sell the knockoff Wegovy pill. Nnow Novo Nordisk stock is bouncing back, up 3% through 12:15 p.m. ET.
