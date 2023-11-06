|
06.11.2023 22:44:10
Why Novo Nordisk Stock Trounced the Market Today
Hardly for the first time in recent weeks and months, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stock beat the market on Monday. That isn't necessarily hard to do when you're a company with two of the most popular drugs on U.S. pharmacy shelves. Still, on the inaugural day of the trading week, the shares got a boost with a pair of analyst price target hikes. This sent its stock 3% higher, easily topping the 0.2% rise of the S&P 500 index.The twin hikes came from J.P. Morgan prognosticator Richard Vosser and Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Purcell. The former upped his price target on Novo Nordisk to 800 Danish kroner ($115) per share from the previous 750 kroner ($108), while the latter raised his to 730 kroner ($105) from 705 kroner ($101). Both maintained their equivalent of a buy recommendation. The price target boosts weren't much of a surprise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
