13.03.2024 01:31:05
Why Novo Nordisk Stock Was a Winner Today
One of the healthcare stocks of the moment, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), had a good Tuesday on the market. Investors pushed its price 3% higher, more than double the percentage rate increase of the S&P 500 index, on the back of a positive move by an analyst.That action occurred late Monday afternoon, when Argus Research director Jim Kelleher added Novo Nordisk to his company's focus list. It made the lineup along with three other stocks: Domino's Pizza, Shell, and Capital One Financial. While this isn't the first positive analyst move with the Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, it bolsters the case for investors to buy it. The company has risen to prominence thanks to a pair of medications based on its molecule semaglutide -- diabetes drug Ozempic and, especially, obesity treatment Wegovy. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
