Why Novo Nordisk Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market

Many investors weren't feeling the holiday spirit on Wednesday, as many titles traded down and led the S&P 500 index to post its worst daily decline since October. But some titles escaped the gloom to close in positive territory.One was Denmark-based pharmaceutical sector star Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), which ended the day more than 1% higher. A positive story in a major newspaper about the company's leading products was a major reason for the stock's rise.Obesity treatment Wegovy and its sibling diabetes medication Ozempic are the runaway healthcare industry successes of the moment. An article published Wednesday in the ever-influential New York Times pointed out that semaglutide, the two drugs' active ingredient, is currently being actively investigated for other beneficial effects on health.