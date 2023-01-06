|
06.01.2023 12:15:00
Why Novocure Stock Is Flying High
Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock rallied hard during Thursday's trading session while most growth stocks were selling off. In the video below, I explain why the stock is flying high. I also share a brief background of Novocure and look at a chart to tell you where the stock could be headed next. *Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 5, 2023.Continue reading
