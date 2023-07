Why Novocure Stock Tumbled by Nearly 16% Today

Biotech stocks are famously volatile, and investors needed to look no further than the performance of Novocure 's (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares on Thursday for proof. The company's share price cratered by almost 16% on the day due to worse-than-expected fundamentals from its latest quarter. That decline was notably steeper than that of the S&P 500 index, which fell by a far less painful 0.6%.That morning, Novocure published its second-quarter figures. The biotech, which concentrates on the development of cancer treatments, booked slightly over $126 million in revenue for the period. This was down from the nearly $141 million of second-quarter 2023. As for the bottom line, Novocure 's net loss more than doubled. It came in at $57.4 million ($0.54 per share), comparing unfavorably to the year-ago shortfall of $24 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel