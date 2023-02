Why Novocure Stock Was so Healthy Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the biotech world, investors often heave a sigh of relief when an important clinical goal is met. That was the case Wednesday with oncology specialist Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), which enjoyed an almost 2% rise in its share price on the day, beating the S&P 500 index's 0.3% gain.Novocure announced that it has completed enrollment in its upcoming Panova-3 study of its Tumor Treating Fields product (TTFields). The clinical trial will gauge the efficacy of TTFields when administered in combination with chemotherapy treatments nabpaclitaxel and gemcitabine to fight locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The next step for Novocure's trial is for an independent data monitoring committee to perform a pre-specified interim analysis. The study's subjects will be followed for at least 18 months, the biotech added. The study has been designed to track 556 adult patients.Continue reading